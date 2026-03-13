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Avance Collection Kettle
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HD9342/01
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UK Declaration of Conformity
Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Kettle HD9342/01
All (4)
Can I heat up other liquids with my Philips kettle?
What happens if I switch on my Philips kettle without water?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the outside of my Philips kettle
My Philips kettle boils and stops
My Philips Kettle is dirty with small spots inside
Water is coming from the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
Contacting Philips
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