Discontinued
HD9348/12
Compact size, made to last
With over 60 years of kettle expertise, this Philips kettle is made of sturdy, food contact safe stainless steel to assure long lifetime. We designed it to be highly robust to endure frequent use on the long term.
1.0 L, 2000W
Stainless steel
Compact
Kettle
Enables you to boil the amount of water you need in a quicker way, whilst occupying less space from your countertop.
Spring opening lid opens effortlessly at the touch of a button, also avoiding steam contact
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.