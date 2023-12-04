HD9372/80
Cool touch and durable with high quality
Philips' new 3000 series eletric kettle, using double wall cool touch design, the inner pot adopts food-grade 304 stainless steel. High quaility 1500W great power can finish water boiling in 6 minutes.
Cool touch design
1.5 Liters capacity
Black
Food grade stainless steel (SUS304) inner pot, no odor and easy to clean, to ensure safe and easy to clean.
Double wall body design, cool touch during the boiling and keep warm process
With 1500W high power, heat up fast and water can be boiled in 6 minutes.
Test from Philips authorised external laboratory.