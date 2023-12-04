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  • HD9372/80 æ­£è§†å›¾
  • HD9372/80 正视图1
  • HD9372/80 å†…èƒ†
  • HD9372/80 冷凝水回流
  • HD9372/80 两段开盖
  • HD9372/80 æ­£è§†å›¾
  • HD9372/80 正视图1
  • HD9372/80 å†…èƒ†
  • HD9372/80 冷凝水回流
  • HD9372/80 两段开盖

3000 SeriesCool Touch Kettle

HD9372/80

Cool touch and durable with high quality

Philips' new 3000 series eletric kettle, using double wall cool touch design, the inner pot adopts food-grade 304 stainless steel. High quaility 1500W great power can finish water boiling in 6 minutes.

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Cool touch and durable with high quality

  • Cool touch design

  • 1.5 Liters capacity

  • Black

Food-grade 304 stainless steel, makes sure the food safty

Food grade stainless steel (SUS304) inner pot, no odor and easy to clean, to ensure safe and easy to clean.

Double wall design, cool touch even when boiling water

Double wall body design, cool touch during the boiling and keep warm process

With 1500W high power, water boiled in 6 mins

With 1500W high power, heat up fast and water can be boiled in 6 minutes.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Test from Philips authorised external laboratory.