HD9374/20
13 minutes to get delicious
Using Philips' patented rapid air technology, you can get delicious in 13 minutes, with its motion-sensor light switch function and high-temperature resistant see through window, it is convenient to observe the cooking status of food.
Rapid air technology
4 liters capacity
White
Philips unique new starfish base, large 3D floating surface design,which reflects multi-directional hot air from top and create a hot air circulation to make food cook evenly.
1500W high power, fast heating up after air fryer turns on.
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*
Test from Philips authorised external laboratory. Compare the fat content of deep fryer fries with the fat content of Philips air fryer fries
Test from Philips authorised external laboratory. Tested the BPA content of the coating used in the food contact part of the frying basket and fryer, and the test report showed that BPA was not detected, and BPA refers to bisphenol A.
Test from Philips authorised external laboratory. The food contact test is based on the following national standard tests: GB 4806.7 - 2016; GB 4806.9 - 2016; GB 4806.10 - 2016; GB 4806.11 – 2016, please refer to the instruction manual for the specific list of food contact parts.