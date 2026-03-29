ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

3000 Series Airfryer with See Through Window

Support

3000 SeriesAirfryer with See Through Window

HD9374/20

3000 Series Airfryer with See Through Window

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Using Philips' patented rapid air technology, you can get delicious in 13 minutes, with its motion-sensor light switch function and high-temperature resistant see through window, it is convenient to observe the cooking status of food.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you