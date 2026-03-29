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3000 Series Airfryer with See Through Window
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HD9374/20
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Using Philips' patented rapid air technology, you can get delicious in 13 minutes, with its motion-sensor light switch function and high-temperature resistant see through window, it is convenient to observe the cooking status of food.
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How and when to use oil in my Philips Airfryer?
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
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