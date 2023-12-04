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  • HD9399/20 正视图
  • HD9399/20 æ­£è§†å›¾1
  • HD9399/20 内胆
  • HD9399/20 冷凝水回流
  • HD9399/20 ä¸¤æ®µå¼€ç›–
  • HD9399/20 正视图
  • HD9399/20 æ­£è§†å›¾1
  • HD9399/20 内胆
  • HD9399/20 冷凝水回流
  • HD9399/20 ä¸¤æ®µå¼€ç›–

3000 SeriesCool Touch Kettle with Keep Warm

HD9399/20

Fast heating and get warm water at anytime

Philips' new 3000 series eletric kettle, using double wall cool touch design, the inner pot adopts food-grade 304 stainless steel, and it can constant 55°C heat preservation without repeated boiling. You can get boiled water in 6 minutes.

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Fast heating and get warm water at anytime

  • 55°C Constant keep warm

  • 1.5 Liters capacity

  • White

The PTC keeps warm at 55±8°C

PTC technology keeps warm at 558C, helps you to get warm water anythime without repeating boiling water.

Boiled and direct drinking modes available

Boiled and direct drinking modes available, you can get boiled water and warm water.

With 1500W high power, water boiled in 6 mins

With 1500W high power, heat up fast and water can be boiled in 6 minutes.

Technical Specifications

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