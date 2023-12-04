HD9399/20
Fast heating and get warm water at anytime
Philips' new 3000 series eletric kettle, using double wall cool touch design, the inner pot adopts food-grade 304 stainless steel, and it can constant 55°C heat preservation without repeated boiling. You can get boiled water in 6 minutes.
55°C Constant keep warm
1.5 Liters capacity
White
PTC technology keeps warm at 558C, helps you to get warm water anythime without repeating boiling water.
Boiled and direct drinking modes available, you can get boiled water and warm water.
With 1500W high power, heat up fast and water can be boiled in 6 minutes.