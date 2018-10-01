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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Front Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Front Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer HD9723/11

Discontinued

PremiumAirfryer

HD9723/11

Maximum taste, minimum fat

The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.

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Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

Maximum taste, minimum fat

  • Fat Removal technology

  • Rapid Air technology

  • Black, 0.8 kg

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

You don’t need a lot of space for an Airfryer. The new Philips Airfryer is 20% more compact – but cooks the same amount of food that it always has. That’s 800g of fries, up to 4 portions. So you can easily keep it on your kitchen countertop, and use it everyday.

Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared on fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying

  2. Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven

  3. Rapid Air Technology increases the ariflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

  4. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer