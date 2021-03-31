Discontinued
HD9743/61
Maximum taste, minimum fat
Philips —The world's best-selling air fryer brand*. The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. Fat Removal Technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.
Fat Removal technology
Rapid Air technology
White/Rose-gold
+ 1 accessory
Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.
The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of frozen fries, meat, fish and chicken drumsticks. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.
You don’t need a lot of space for an Airfryer. The new Philips Airfryer is 20% more compact – but cooks the same amount of food that it always has. That’s 800g of fries, up to 4 portions. So you can easily keep it on your kitchen countertop, and use it everyday.
Source: Euromonitor International Ltd; air fryers is per light fryers category definition; retail sales value, 2022 data, research conducted in February 2023.
Compared to fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
^Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer