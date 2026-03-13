Cooking
All series
Premium Airfryer
Discontinued
Support
HD9743/61
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Quick start guide Philips Premium Airfryer - English
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (13)
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
How much food can I prepare in my Philips Airfryer?
Airfryer AccessoryBaking Kit L
The display on my Philips Airfryer shows 5 or 6 dashes
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
Contacting Philips
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