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Discontinued

EasyShineIonic styling brush

HP4589/05

1 award

Easy brush, instant shine

The new Philips Ionic Styling Brush now helps to make your hair smooth and shiny anytime, anywhere with great brushing experience.

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Easy brush, instant shine

  • Battery operated

Ionic care for smooth and shiny hair

Ionic care for smooth and shiny hair

Static electricity exists everywhere especially in dry environment. That's why your hair gets frizzy and messy easily. To help you get rid of this annoying issue, we bring easier solution: ionic styling brush. The ionizer generates negative ions to neutralize positive charge of static electricity. It helps to reduce frizz and bring back smoothness and shine to your hair instantly. To improve the ion diffusion on hair, we keep the ionizer close to the cushion, which allows to spread ion on hair more efficiently when you brush. Keep neat look anytime, anywhere from now on!

Seamless round bristle tip is gentle to hair & scalp

Seamless round bristle tip is gentle to hair & scalp

All bristles tips are seamless to avoid scrubbing damage on scalp or hair trapping during usage. The special round ball tip has bigger touching surface so that it's more gentle to vulnerable scalp.

Bristle cushion with optimal surface is comfortable to use

Bristle cushion with optimal surface is comfortable to use

The optimally designed bristle cushion enables better force distribution and follows the contours of the head naturally for more convenience and comfort, the brushing experience is still comfortable despite the compact size. Thus, you can easily have a fast but great soothing head massage anytime, anywhere with shiny and smooth hair.

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