Discontinued
HP4595
Easy brush, instant shine
The new Philips Ionic Styling Brush now helps to make your hair smooth and shiny anytime, anywhere with great brushing experience.
Battery operated
Battery included in the pack for quick start of your beautiful styling.
Compact size brush can fit for your make-up pouch and small bags. You may bring it with you always and use it anytime, anywhere. The eye-catching silhouette, seamless shell and cute, feminine touch makes it not only a brush, but an iconic beauty accessory with excellent performance.
Bristle cushion can be easily detached so that you may clean it with water regularly to keep bristle clean.