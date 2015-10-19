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  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

EasyShineIonic styling brush

HP4595

Easy brush, instant shine

The new Philips Ionic Styling Brush now helps to make your hair smooth and shiny anytime, anywhere with great brushing experience.

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Easy brush, instant shine

  • Battery operated

Battery for quick start

Battery for quick start

Battery included in the pack for quick start of your beautiful styling.

Small and cute design make it a beauty accessory

Compact size brush can fit for your make-up pouch and small bags. You may bring it with you always and use it anytime, anywhere. The eye-catching silhouette, seamless shell and cute, feminine touch makes it not only a brush, but an iconic beauty accessory with excellent performance.

Bristle cushion is detachable for easy cleaning

Bristle cushion is detachable for easy cleaning

Bristle cushion can be easily detached so that you may clean it with water regularly to keep bristle clean.

Technical Specifications

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