Discontinued
HP4931/00
Dry your hair with special care
Look after your hair with this easy to use hairdryer. The Salon Essential is foldable yet combines 1200W of power to dry your hair at its optimum level.
1200W
Foldable
This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.