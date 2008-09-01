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Salon EssentialHairdryer

HP4931/00

Dry your hair with special care

Look after your hair with this easy to use hairdryer. The Salon Essential is foldable yet combines 1200W of power to dry your hair at its optimum level.

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Salon Essential

Dry your hair with special care

  • 1200W

  • Foldable

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

Three flexible settings for more control

Three flexible settings for more control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

Technical Specifications

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