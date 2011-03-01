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Discontinued

Double ContourLadyshave Sensitive

HP6368/00

Tough on hairs, soft on skin

The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin

See all benefits

Ultimate shaving with 4in1 skin protection

Tough on hairs, soft on skin

  • 4in1 Ladyshave

  • Wet & dry

Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimizes irritations and allergy effect on your skin

Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

Low-battery indicator light

Low-battery indicator light

Indicates low battery status and reminds to charge the appliance before next shave

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