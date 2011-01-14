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Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6508/01

Perfectly smooth skin for weeks

Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.

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Effectively removes hair, respects your skin

Perfectly smooth skin for weeks

  • Sensitive

This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

Additionally the hypo-allergenic discs assure an optimal hygiene.

Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

Double waved massage roller for extra gentle epilation

Double waved massage roller for extra gentle epilation

Minimises the pulling sensation and soothes the skin after epilation

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