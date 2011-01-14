Discontinued
HP6508/01
Perfectly smooth skin for weeks
Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.
Sensitive
Additionally the hypo-allergenic discs assure an optimal hygiene.
The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
Minimises the pulling sensation and soothes the skin after epilation