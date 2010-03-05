Discontinued
HP6572/00
Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks
SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!
Epilate, shape and style
Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process
Built in Opti-light reveals tiny, fine hairs clearly