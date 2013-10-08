Discontinued
HP8301/03
Mini dimensions. Maxi performance
Straighter, shinier hair is yours in minutes, wherever you are! The new Compact Mini straightener is 30% smaller than a standard one, fits in your bag and helps you get the straight look you want - anytime, anywhere.
Essential Care
Mini
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.