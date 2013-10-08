Discontinued
HP8333/03
Gentle straightening with ion shine
The Philips Care Straightener has the smoothest plates, so it reduces significantly frictions, avoids hair breakage and leaves your hair with healthy smooth shine
Care
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.