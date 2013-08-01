Discontinued
HQ917/15
Fresh Clean Shave for Confidence
The philipls 900 series washable two headed shaver conbimes independently floating heads with Philips unique Reflx Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean sahve for confidence every day
imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience
Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.