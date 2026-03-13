Food Preparation
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Daily Collection Hand mixers
Discontinued
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HR1453/70
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User Manual Philips - English
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy.
I cannot remove the beaters/dough hooks from my Philips Mixer
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