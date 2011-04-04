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Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
650 W, metal bar
Double action knife
1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
16 speeds +turbo
With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.
For the toughest ingredients.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.