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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender HR1617/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender HR1617/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

Viva CollectionHand blender

HR1617/01

Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

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Easy blending, chopping, and whisking at any speed

Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

  • 650 W, metal bar

  • Double action knife

  • 1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk

  • 16 speeds +turbo

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients.

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

Technical Specifications

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