Discontinued
Support
HR1673/91
Discontinued
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips hand blender?
Can I set my Philips hand blender’s power to “ON” permanently?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I remove discoloration on the plastic parts on my Philips chopper?
Can I put hard food in my Philips Chopper?
Where is the serial number of my Philips hand blender?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
How to clean my Philips hand blender bar