Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Avance Collection

Hand blender

HR1673/91
2 Awards
  • Powerful and easy control handblender Powerful and easy control handblender Powerful and easy control handblender
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Avance Collection Hand blender

    HR1673/91
    2 Awards

    Powerful and easy control handblender

    Powerful Philips handblender with 800 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuitive control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD798.00

    Avance Collection Hand blender

    Powerful and easy control handblender

    Powerful Philips handblender with 800 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuitive control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it. See all benefits

    Powerful and easy control handblender

    Powerful Philips handblender with 800 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuitive control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD798.00

    Avance Collection Hand blender

    Powerful and easy control handblender

    Powerful Philips handblender with 800 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuitive control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hand Blender

      Powerful and easy control handblender

      Make a variety of foods your way with SpeedTouch

      • 800W, SpeedTouch with Turbo
      • ProMix Titanium Technology
      • 2 times finer blending*
      • Up to 50% faster*
      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Powerful 800W motor for great blending results

      Powerful 800W motor for great blending results

      Powerful and reliable 800W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.

      SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

      SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

      Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.

      Titanium coated blades: 6x harder than steel

      Titanium coated blades: 6x harder than steel

      Titanium layer coating (TiN) that makes the knife six times harder than a regular stainless steel knife and ensures great performance over time. Combined with optimized knife shape and unique ProMix triangular shape of the bar for the best blending results. It is food safe.

      XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

      XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

      With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.

      Single button release for easy assembly

      Single button release for easy assembly

      Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with the use of one finger.

      1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

      1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

      A 1L triangular beaker is included with the handblender. The beaker of the handblender comes with a handy spout and measures. The unique triangular shape feature of the beaker offers an easy grip and creates a vortex that pulls down the ingredients towards the bottom of the beaker were the ProMix blending bar cage is, for optimal blending, whisking and mixing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity compact chopper
        300 ml
        Capacity XL chopper
        1000 ml
        Capacity beaker
        1 L
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Power
        800 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        ABS plastic
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material blade
        Titanium
        Material accessories
        SAN plastic

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Detachable shaft
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Turbo function
        • Variable speed

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Compact chopper
        • Whisk
        • XL chopper 2-blade
        • Beaker

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • *Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.