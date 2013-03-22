Discontinued
HR1871/15
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container.
1000 W
QuickClean
2.5 L, XXL tube
Drip stop
Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.
The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.
Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861