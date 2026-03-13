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Avance Collection MicroMasticating juicer

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionMicroMasticating juicer

HR1947/31

Avance Collection MicroMasticating juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Avance Collection MicroMasticating juicer - English

  • PDF file, 3.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum out. Now with less preparation time thanks to large feeding tube. After juicing all parts can be rinsed clean.

  • PDF file
  • 16 October 2026

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