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User Manual Philips Avance Collection MicroMasticating juicer - English
Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum out. Now with less preparation time thanks to large feeding tube. After juicing all parts can be rinsed clean.
Can I juice bananas in my Philips Avance masticating juicer?
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare fruits and vegetables for my Philips Juicer?
How do I get more juice from my Philips juicer?
How do I attach the rubber in my Philips juicer?
How do I set up the Philips juicer for the first time?
My juicer blocks when I’m disassembling it
My Philips juicer does not work
I get apple puree from my Philips masticating juicer
No Juice is coming out of my Philips juicer
There is juice left in my Philips juicing unit
My Philips Juicer slows down during use
The power button flashes and the Philips juicer stopped
My Philips Juicer is not working
The juicing screw of my Philips Juicer is stuck
The power button flashes when I turn my Philips juicer on
My Philips Masticating Juicer does not work
I cannot attach my Philips juicing unit to the motor