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Vienna 2000 SeriesGREEN

HR2038/20

Nourishing Kettle & Blender in One

This mini high speed cooking blender with 8 settings combined nourishing kettle and blender functions. Capable of cold blending and hot boiling, from milkshake to floral teas, use this blender to DIY your favorite drinks at home.

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Nourishing Kettle & Blender in One

  • Nourishing Kettle & Blender

Nourishing Kettle and Blender functions

Could be used as blender and nourishing kettle, cold blending and hot boiling functionalities to create more delicious drinks

Soymilk and puree function fast blending

Make soymilk and puree in 25 minutes, enjoy hot drinks soon

6 blending functions and 2 kettle function

6 blending functions: soymilk, puree, congee, milkshake, juice, baby food2 kettle functions: health soup, tea

Technical Specifications

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