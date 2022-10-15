HR2038/20
Nourishing Kettle & Blender in One
This mini high speed cooking blender with 8 settings combined nourishing kettle and blender functions. Capable of cold blending and hot boiling, from milkshake to floral teas, use this blender to DIY your favorite drinks at home.
Nourishing Kettle & Blender
Could be used as blender and nourishing kettle, cold blending and hot boiling functionalities to create more delicious drinks
Make soymilk and puree in 25 minutes, enjoy hot drinks soon
6 blending functions: soymilk, puree, congee, milkshake, juice, baby food2 kettle functions: health soup, tea