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HR2096/01
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What is the function of my Philips blender spatula?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
How to attach the jar to my Philips blender
How to store the cord of my Philips blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
The spatula of my Philips blender is damaged
My Philips blender splashes water with quick clean/pulse
My Philips blender light keeps flashing
The jar of my Philips blender is leaking
My Philips blender gets hot
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working