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  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2173/91

Silkier green smoothie in seconds

This Philips blender Viva Collection blender offers a 600 W motor, 2 L jar and a ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

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Less chunks with the ProBlend 5 technology*

Silkier green smoothie in seconds

  • 600 W

  • 2L glass jar

  • Multiple speeds and pulse

  • ProBlend 5

Strong 600 W motor

Strong 600 W motor

Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.

Large, high-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors

Large, high-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors

High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compare to Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2100