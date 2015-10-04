Discontinued
HR2173/91
Silkier green smoothie in seconds
This Philips blender Viva Collection blender offers a 600 W motor, 2 L jar and a ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
600 W
2L glass jar
Multiple speeds and pulse
ProBlend 5
Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.
High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters.
Compare to Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2100