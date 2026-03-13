Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2173/91
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Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Blender
Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Blender
All (3)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
Why does frozen fruit not blend properly in my Philips Blender?
My Philips blender will not switch on
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working
Contacting Philips
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