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  • Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort
  • Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort
  • Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort
  • Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort

Discontinued

Avance CollectionNoodle Maker

HR2355/02

1 award

Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort

With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle within 15 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!

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Automatic solution to make various types of noodle

Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort

  • 500g

  • 200W

Automatic noodle making

Powerful kneading and extruding bar not only facilitates automatic noodle making but also provides thorough kneading and quick extruding

Quick noodle making - in 15 minutes

Quick noodle making - in 15 minutes

Kneading and extruding will be finished in only 15 minutes: yields around 500g of noodle

Various shaping mouths to create different types of noodles

Various shaping mouths to create different types of noodles

Allow you to make 4 types of noodles: round thin noodle, round thick noodle, flat thin noodle, and flat thick noodle

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612378