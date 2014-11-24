Discontinued
HR2355/02
Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort
With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle within 15 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!
500g
200W
Powerful kneading and extruding bar not only facilitates automatic noodle making but also provides thorough kneading and quick extruding
Kneading and extruding will be finished in only 15 minutes: yields around 500g of noodle
Allow you to make 4 types of noodles: round thin noodle, round thick noodle, flat thin noodle, and flat thick noodle
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