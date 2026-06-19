ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

Avance Collection Noodle Maker

Discontinued

Support

Avance CollectionNoodle Maker

HR2355/02

Avance Collection Noodle Maker

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle within 15 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!

  • PDF file
  • 19 June 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you