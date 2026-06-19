Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Noodle Maker
Discontinued
Support
HR2355/02
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With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle within 15 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!
All (6)
How to use the water markings on my Philips pasta maker
Can I make multiple batches of fresh pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How should I clean the Philips Pasta Maker?
Can I dry and store pasta made with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How do I make gluten-free pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How perfect dough consistency looks like with Philips Pasta Maker
My Philips Pasta Maker is leaking water
The front panel of my Philips Pasta Maker moves
Not enough / no pasta is coming out of my Philips Pasta Maker
The pasta from my Philips pasta maker breaks easily
My Philips pasta maker does not work / stopped working
Contacting Philips
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