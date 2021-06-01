HR2534/01
Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day
Intuitive
Easy
Powerful
With strong 650W powerful motor ensure poweful blending for your daily homemade meals
The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend
The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers