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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection ProMix Handblender HR2534/01
  • Orca_Global_onlineHR2534_00_retai__F.jpg
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection ProMix Handblender HR2534/01

Daily CollectionProMix Handblender

HR2534/01

Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

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Enjoy effortless healthy homemade meals every day

Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

  • Intuitive

  • Easy

  • Powerful

650W Powerful Motor

With strong 650W powerful motor ensure poweful blending for your daily homemade meals

Anti-Splash blade guard

Anti-Splash blade guard

The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend

Ergonomic design

Ergonomic design

The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers

Technical Specifications

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