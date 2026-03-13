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Daily Collection Mini blender

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionMini blender

HR2605/81

Daily Collection Mini blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 528 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 192.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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