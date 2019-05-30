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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMini blender

HR2605/81

Blends, chops and grinds easily

Enjoy quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, frozen cocktails and ground spices for your favorite dishes. 350W motor, 4-star blade and compact, ergonomic jar design work seamlessly together to give you great results.

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With 350W motor for quick results

Blends, chops and grinds easily

  • 350 W

  • On-the-go tumbler

  • Multi chopper

Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

It's quick and easy to make the smoothest blends. Finely blend your favorite ingredients in as little as 30 seconds with the powerful 350W motor and 4-star blade.

Crush ice and other hard ingredients

Crush ice and other hard ingredients

Whether you're making a veggie dip or healthy smoothie, your mini blender can handle it all. From kiwis to ice cubes, finely blend and crush even hard ingredients.

Two speed settings for finer blending

Control how fast and fine you want to blend your ingredients with the two speed setting buttons to prepare perfect smoothies every time.

Technical Specifications

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