Discontinued
HR2605/81
Blends, chops and grinds easily
Enjoy quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, frozen cocktails and ground spices for your favorite dishes. 350W motor, 4-star blade and compact, ergonomic jar design work seamlessly together to give you great results.
350 W
On-the-go tumbler
Multi chopper
It's quick and easy to make the smoothest blends. Finely blend your favorite ingredients in as little as 30 seconds with the powerful 350W motor and 4-star blade.
Whether you're making a veggie dip or healthy smoothie, your mini blender can handle it all. From kiwis to ice cubes, finely blend and crush even hard ingredients.
Control how fast and fine you want to blend your ingredients with the two speed setting buttons to prepare perfect smoothies every time.