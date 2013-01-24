Home
Daily Collection

Mini blender

HR2605/81
  • Blends, chops and grinds easily Blends, chops and grinds easily Blends, chops and grinds easily
    Enjoy quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, frozen cocktails and ground spices for your favorite dishes. 350W motor, 4-star blade and compact, ergonomic jar design work seamlessly together to give you great results. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD598.00

    Suggested retail price: HKD598.00

      Blends, chops and grinds easily

      With 350W motor for quick results

      • 350 W
      • On-the-go tumbler
      • Multi chopper
      Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

      Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

      It's quick and easy to make the smoothest blends. Finely blend your favorite ingredients in as little as 30 seconds with the powerful 350W motor and 4-star blade.

      Crush ice and other hard ingredients

      Crush ice and other hard ingredients

      Whether you're making a veggie dip or healthy smoothie, your mini blender can handle it all. From kiwis to ice cubes, finely blend and crush even hard ingredients.

      Compact design

      Compact design

      Thanks to its compact and modern design, you can store your mini blender on your kitchen counter and keep it in reach for those busy days when you're in a rush.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Enjoy the convenience of removable accessories that you can clean in your dishwasher.

      Two speed settings for finer blending

      Control how fast and fine you want to blend your ingredients with the two speed setting buttons to prepare perfect smoothies every time.

      Tumbler that fits into your cup holder

      With your busy lifestyle, you'll love how easily you can make and take away healthy smoothies every day. Blend your ingredients in the tumbler and then take it with you for a healthy smoothie on-the-go.

      Detachable 4-star blade to clean easily

      It's easy to keep your personal blender running at peak performance. The 4-star blade detaches from the blender jar for cleaning quickly and hassle free after every use.

      Multi chopper included to chop vegetables easily

      You can do it all with your multi chopper accessory. Prepare a variety of dips, stews and sauces with your versatile chopper. It's ideal for chopping vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jar
        • On-the-go tumbler
        • Multi chopper

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        350  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        RPM blender (max)
        21080 - 28520  rpm
        Capacity jar
        0.9  L
        Working capacity jar
        0.6  L
        Capacity tumbler
        0.7  L
        Working capacity tumbler
        0.6  L
        Working capacity multi chopper
        150  ml
        Cord length
        0.85  m

      • Design

        Color
        Oyster metallic

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material jar
        Glass
        Material accessories
        Plastic (Tumbler / Multi chopper)
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material switch
        Plastic

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        108 x 108 x 334  mm
        Weight of product
        1.82  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

