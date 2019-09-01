HR2607/01
Blends, chops and grinds easily
Enjoy quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, frozen cocktails and ground spices for your favorite dishes. 350W motor, 4-star blade and compact, ergonomic jar design work seamlessly together to give you great results.
350 W
Multi chopper
It's quick and easy to make the smoothest blends. Finely blend your favorite ingredients in as little as 30 seconds with the powerful 350W motor and 4-star blade.
You can do it all with your multi chopper accessory. Prepare a variety of dips, stews and sauces with your versatile chopper. It's ideal for chopping vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat.
Thanks to its compact and modern design, you can store your mini blender on your kitchen counter and keep it in reach for those busy days when you're in a rush.