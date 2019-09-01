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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender HR2607/00
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender HR2607/00
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender HR2607/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender HR2607/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender HR2607/00
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Mini blender HR2607/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini blender HR2607/00

Daily CollectionMini blender

HR2607/01

Blends, chops and grinds easily

Enjoy quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, frozen cocktails and ground spices for your favorite dishes. 350W motor, 4-star blade and compact, ergonomic jar design work seamlessly together to give you great results.

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With 350W motor for quick results

Blends, chops and grinds easily

  • 350 W

  • Multi chopper

Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

It's quick and easy to make the smoothest blends. Finely blend your favorite ingredients in as little as 30 seconds with the powerful 350W motor and 4-star blade.

Multi chopper included to chop vegetables easily

You can do it all with your multi chopper accessory. Prepare a variety of dips, stews and sauces with your versatile chopper. It's ideal for chopping vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat.

Compact design

Compact design

Thanks to its compact and modern design, you can store your mini blender on your kitchen counter and keep it in reach for those busy days when you're in a rush.

Technical Specifications

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