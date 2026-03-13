Food Preparation
All series
Mini blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2860/55
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Important Information Manual Philips Mini blender
User Manual Philips Mini blender
All (3)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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