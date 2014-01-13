Discontinued
HR2876/01
Fast, fresh and fun
The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy!
350 W
0.6 L
with mini chopper
On the Go bottle accessory
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.
The Chrome coated main body of the blender will look fantastic at the top of your kitchen counter.