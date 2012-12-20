Discontinued
HS199/16
The perfect gift for your loved one.
This Philips shaver combines USB charging with imported shaving heads. With the premium gift pack, luxurious material usage and convenient travel pouch, it is the perfect gift for your loved one.
Clean shave every time with long lasting & self sharpening blades
The HS198 is a premium shaver from Philips, perfect for travel, and comes in a beautiful gift box, making it the perfect gift for your loved one
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.