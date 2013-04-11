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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB3510/98

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system HTB3510. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

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Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

  • 3D Blu-ray

  • 1000W

Modern design to complement your home environment

HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.