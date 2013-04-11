Discontinued
HTB3510/98
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system HTB3510. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
3D Blu-ray
1000W
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
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