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Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

HTL5140B/12

Powerful sound for any TV

HTL5140 is a slim Soundbar with a maximum output of 320W. A premium metal finish gives it style and it can be mounted on the wall or placed on tabletop. HDMI ARC, one HDMI in for video and Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC for wireless music.

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with wireless subwoofer

Powerful sound for any TV

  • 2.1 CH wireless subwoofer

  • Bluetooth® aptX ,AAC and NFC

  • 1 HDMI in & HDMI out ARC

  • 320W

HDMI ARC to access all the sound from your TV

Powerful 320W sound output

Powerful 320W sound output

Two units, each one with 4 woofers and 2 tweeters inside keep sound perfectly balanced. As a whole, they output 320W of sound, which is matched by powerful bass from a 17L subwoofer box.

Mylar material tweeter for high definition sound

The unique Mylar material used in the tweeters ensures incredible sound definition. The full range of high frequencies is perfectly reproduced, so music comes to life and movies sound like they were meant to. An integral part of the 2-way design, the tweeter improves high frequencies resulting in cleaner, more spacious and more accurate sound in tandem with the woofer. Improved clarity means you can identify all the different elements in the music. Listen to the individual instruments, hear the vocals more clearly, enjoy your music in refreshing detail.

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