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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare Elite+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3216/01

Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Up to 3x more plaque removal*

Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush