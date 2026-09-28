New
HX3333/24
Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
Add flossing effortlessly to your daily routine with the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000. In 60 seconds, it removes up to 99.9% of plaque* between teeth and along the gumline. Its collapsible design makes it perfect to use on the go.
Compact and portable design
Gently removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*
Up to 100% healthier gums than floss**
3 cleaning modes
21-day battery life***
The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is gentle, effective, and ready to take anywhere. The flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque from between your teeth and along your gumline in just 60 seconds*.
The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is up to 100% more effective than string floss for improving gum health in just 4 weeks**.
The flosser is compact and made to move with you. Its collapsible 200ml water tank slides over the handle when empty, making it easy to store at home or pack into a bag while traveling.
In an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
after 4 weeks, vs. string floss, with Standard nozzle
based on 1 flossing session per day lasting 1 minute