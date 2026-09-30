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  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth

New

Philips Sonicare Nozzles for Compact FlosserStandard and Comfort

HX3072/00

For an everyday clean in-between teeth

Experience gentle yet effective flossing with the nozzles for the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser. The Standard nozzle gives a targeted clean between teeth. While the Comfort nozzle, with its soft tip, has been designed for sensitive gums.

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Compatible products
Compact Flosser 1000

Compact Flosser 1000
Oral irrigator

HX3333/24

Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas*

For an everyday clean in-between teeth

  • For an everyday clean

  • 2 tips: N1 Standard for between-teeth cleaning and N2 Comfort for sensitive teeth and gums

  • Compatible with the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser only

N1 Standard tip ideal for thorough everyday cleaning

N1 Standard tip ideal for thorough everyday cleaning

The N1 Standard tip is ideal for an all-round everyday clean, effectively removing plaque and debris from between your teeth and along the gumline.

N1 single-stream cleaning ideal for removing food debris

N1 single-stream cleaning ideal for removing food debris

The N1 Standard single-stream tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris. 97% of users agree it is suitable for removing food debris from between teeth***.

N2 Comfort tip ideal for sensitive teeth and gums

N2 Comfort tip ideal for sensitive teeth and gums

The N2 Comfort tip has a soft rubber end that's specially designed for use on sensitive teeth and gums without compromising on plaque removal. 95% of users agree that it cleans efficiently and is extra gentle on the gums**.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary

  2. When used with comfort nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023

  3. When used with standard nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023