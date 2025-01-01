HX3792/01
Multi-dimensional oral care in a smart way
Displays everyday brushing performance with build-in smart screen. Gentle on gums with new gum pro mode and advanced pressure sensor ring for oral health. Clean with the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head for an exceptional brushing experience.
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
Smart screen
Advanced sonic technology
Pressure sensor ring
5 brushing modes
The built-in smart screen provides instant feedback on your brushing pressure, duration, battery life, and even the notification of when to replace the brush head. One click to master key messages for better brushing habits without installing an app.
Our unique sonic sweeping motion is carefully calibrated to create gentle microbubbles that reach deep between the teeth. 31,000 brush strokes per minute** gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Your Philips Sonicare is equipped with an advanced sensor that measures the pressure you apply while brushing. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will provide immediate feedback to indicate that you need to adjust the pressure. This feedback is given by a light ring with orange color at the bottom of the handle.
When used with G3 Premium Gum Care brush head in Clean mode, vs. manual tooth brush; in a lab study, actual results may vary
In Gum Pro mode or White mode