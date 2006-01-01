Discontinued
HX5251
Better plaque removal
The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
1 mode
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time