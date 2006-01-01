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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare EssenceSonic electric toothbrush

HX5251

Better plaque removal

The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Sonicare electric toothbrush

Better plaque removal

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

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