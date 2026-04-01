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Philips Sonicare S2 Sensitive4-pack brush heads

HX6054/85

The brush head for sensitive teeth and gums

Brush away plaque gently yet effectively with this sensitive brush head replacement from Philips Sonicare. The brush head makes plaque removal seem effortless while staying gentle on teeth and gums. An exceptional everyday clean.

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Gentle yet effective cleaning for sensitive teeth

The brush head for sensitive teeth and gums

  • Removes 10x more plaque*

  • Gentle yet effective cleaning

  • Extra soft

  • 70% bio-based plastic**

Gentle yet effective cleaning with long, soft bristles

Gentle yet effective cleaning with long, soft bristles

Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind.

Removes up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas*

Removes up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas*

With more than 3,000 densely packed bristles, this brush head helps you remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush – even in hard-to-reach areas.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas

  2. allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis

  3. Except for Philips One