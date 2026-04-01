HX6054/85
The brush head for sensitive teeth and gums
Brush away plaque gently yet effectively with this sensitive brush head replacement from Philips Sonicare. The brush head makes plaque removal seem effortless while staying gentle on teeth and gums. An exceptional everyday clean.
Removes 10x more plaque*
Gentle yet effective cleaning
Extra soft
70% bio-based plastic**
Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind.
With more than 3,000 densely packed bristles, this brush head helps you remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush – even in hard-to-reach areas.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
vs. a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas
allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis
Except for Philips One