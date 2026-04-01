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Philips Sonicare Wc Optimal White Compact4-pack brush heads

HX6074/85

The brush head for brilliant whitening

Reach a more radiant smile with this clinically tested teeth whitening brush head replacement from Philips Sonicare. A compact brush head with an exceptional everyday clean, and noticeable results after just one week.

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Advanced clean for stain removal and whiter teeth

The brush head for brilliant whitening

  • Removes 7x more plaque*

  • 100% whiter teeth in one week**

  • Medium soft

  • 70% bio-based plastic***

Up to 100% more stain removal in just one week**

Up to 100% more stain removal in just one week**

Whiter teeth are within reach with this brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond-shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively.The results speak for themselves with up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week.**

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Our whitening brush head uses densely-packed bristles to remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. in white mode vs. a manual toothbrush

  3. allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis

  4. Except for Philips One