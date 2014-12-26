Discontinued
HX6631/09
Improves gum health up to 100%*
Provides superior plaque removal and gum care in an easy-to-use power toothbrush to help prevent and reduce the early signs of gum disease while offering your most comfortable brushing experience
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
1 mode
3 intensity settings
1 brush head
Clinically proven to improve gum health three ways: reduces redness, swelling, bleeding (sites)
With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks
With three customizable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode