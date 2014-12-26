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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum healthSonic electric toothbrush

HX6631/09

Improves gum health up to 100%*

Provides superior plaque removal and gum care in an easy-to-use power toothbrush to help prevent and reduce the early signs of gum disease while offering your most comfortable brushing experience

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

*more than manual brushing

Improves gum health up to 100%*

  • 1 mode

  • 3 intensity settings

  • 1 brush head

Proven to improve gum health 3 ways

Proven to improve gum health 3 ways

Clinically proven to improve gum health three ways: reduces redness, swelling, bleeding (sites)

Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks

Three intensity settings for a gentle experience

Three intensity settings for a gentle experience

With three customizable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode