Discontinued
HX8111/02
Philips AirFloss - An easier way to floss
If flossing isn’t a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth. The Philips Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing.
Rechargeable
w/ 1 nozzle
Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurized air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach
Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.
Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas
Compared to manual toothbrushing alone