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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossInterdental - Rechargeable

HX8111/02

Philips AirFloss - An easier way to floss

If flossing isn’t a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth. The Philips Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing.

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Gently and effectively improves oral health

Philips AirFloss - An easier way to floss

  • Rechargeable

  • w/ 1 nozzle

Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurized air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach

Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.

Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to manual toothbrushing alone