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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossInterdental - Rechargeable

HX8211/02

Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.

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Removes plaque where brushing can’t

Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

  • w/ 1 nozzle

Air and micro-droplet technology

Air and micro-droplet technology

AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.

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Disclaimers

  1. than manual toothbrushing alone